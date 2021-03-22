Juventus ready to offer Everton tempting swap deal for Moise Kean transfer return

Juventus are reportedly ready to try bringing Moise Kean back to the club by offering Everton a swap deal for his return.

According to Tutto Juve, the Italian giants believe it could be worth trying to tempt Everton into a deal by offering them either Aaron Ramsey or Douglas Costa.

Everton have not seen the best of Keane since his move to Goodison Park, though he’s looked back to his best this season whilst out on loan at Paris Saint-Germain.

It will be interesting to see how this affects the young forward’s future, with Everton perhaps now more likely to think it’s worth taking a chance on him again.

If not, however, it makes sense that Juventus could be eager to bring the Italy international back to the club, and Everton could do well to take up the offer of landing quality players like Ramsey or Costa.

Ramsey has previously shown what he can do in the Premier League with Arsenal, though CaughtOffside understands he favours staying in Turin until the end of his contract in 2023.

Costa is another top talent who could add something to Carlo Ancelotti’s side, but it also seems risky letting a promising youngster like Kean leave.

The 21-year-old has scored 15 goals in 27 games for PSG this season and it’s clear he could be an asset to Everton if he can produce that kind of form once he returns to the Toffees next season.

