A vital 2-1 win over Fulham at the weekend saw Leeds United earn their first victory in London since 2017.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are still playing with all of the verve and vigour that has characterised their return to the English top-flight, and with nine games left of the Premier League season, they sit happily in 11th place.

A finish in the European places is unlikely but possible, whilst there’s no chance of the club dropping straight back down into the Championship.

Though focus will still be on playing matters, contracts are coming up for renewal and, to that end, Bielsa will surely have one eye on which players he considers expendable ahead of the new campaign.

Left-back, Ezgjan Alioski, has already been offered a new contract but is yet to sign it, meaning that the Elland Road outfit would be foolish not to test the market for alternatives.

To that end, The Athletic cited by Leeds Live are reporting that Stade Brestois’ attacking full-back Romain Perraud is being given serious consideration as Alioski’s replacement.

If the latter wants to extend his time in Yorkshire he needs to hurry up and put pen to paper, as Perraud is a more than able exponent and one who should excel in Bielsa’s all-out attacking system.