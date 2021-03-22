(Photos) Rumoured new Liverpool away kit emerges and these fans absolutely love it

Pictures are doing the rounds of Liverpool’s new away kit, though it’s not yet clear how reliable this leak is.
Still, Reds fans seem to like what they’ve seen, with a classy yellow design possibly set to be unveiled at Anfield for the 2021/22 campaign.
See below as a number of Liverpool supporters share images of the rumoured away shirt and express their love for it…
Is this real? Because it’s absolutely glorious…. pic.twitter.com/sxoK6NT0rb
— Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) March 21, 2021
I haven’t bought a current Liverpool top for about 10 years…..but this is easily the best away kit I’ve seen in a long time!! https://t.co/IO00LszAAn
— G ?? (@Gerry_C1977) March 22, 2021
If this is our away kit I’m buying me and poppy one
I love Liverpool yellow away kits pic.twitter.com/0Icnxe3vmG
— ItsStro (@MrItsStro) March 21, 2021
Yellow Liverpool away kits, that’s football heritage https://t.co/01iDg0TOPr
— ‘ (@SherzCapone00) March 21, 2021
Massive fan of this.
— Scouser Chris (@ScouserChrisLFC) March 21, 2021
I would have to take back every bad thing I have ever said about Nike kits if is legit
— Lindzell (@Lindzell_LFC) March 21, 2021
We have to say it’s very nice indeed, with yellow often proving a good choice of away colour for Liverpool.
