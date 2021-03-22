Menu

Liverpool and Chelsea destined for disappointment as star heading to Spain this summer

Although we’re still some weeks away from the summer transfer window, that hasn’t stopped speculation surrounding certain players who find themselves out of contract at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

One such player is Bayern Munich star, David Alaba, and he is very evidently much in demand.

Back in January, the Daily Mirror reported that Liverpool had held talks with the player to understand his demands, whilst Chelsea were also apparently interested, though nothing further had developed since then.

On Monday, Get French Football News cited RMC in a tweet which noted that Paris Saint-Germain had also failed in their efforts to join them.

The tweet also referenced that the players expected destination will be in Spain, with both Real Madrid and Barcelona thought to be ready to battle it out for the Austrian’s signature.

Given the Catalans well-known financial issues, it’s difficult to see how they would be able to afford the player, leaving the way clear for Los Blancos to potentially make a move.

