Liverpool were reportedly left baffled by the decision of England manager Gareth Southgate not to call up Reds star Trent Alexander-Arnold to his latest squad.

The 22-year-old has been a star player for Liverpool in recent years, and is surely the pick of England’s options at right-back at the moment, even if there are other quality players also available in that position.

Admittedly, Alexander-Arnold has not quite been at his best in this struggling Liverpool side in recent times, so it might be good to give him a bit of a breather after playing so much football at such a high level for a number of years.

Still, a report from The Athletic claims several people at Liverpool were confused by Southgate’s decision, with Jurgen Klopp also surprised as Southgate had not communicated his thoughts to him on this move.

In truth, many LFC fans will surely be kind of grateful that Alexander-Arnold is getting a bit of a break during the upcoming round of international matches.

After the season they’ve had with injuries, it could have been bad news to let this important player go and represent his country and risk another fitness blow.

