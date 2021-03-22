Liverpool star yet to inform club of transfer decision despite talk of deal being agreed

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is reportedly yet to inform the club of any decision on a potential transfer to Barcelona.

This is according to a report from the Liverpool Echo, which comes in response to a piece from the Times over the weekend that claimed Wijnaldum had reached a pre-contract agreement over a move to the Nou Camp.

It may well be that the Netherlands international has agreed the move but not yet officially confirmed it to anyone as he waits to see out his contract with current club Liverpool.

It certainly doesn’t look promising for the Reds in terms of their hopes of keeping Wijnaldum, who is edging ever closer to becoming a free agent.

One imagines the 30-year-old would at least look a bit closer to signing a new deal by now if he planned on doing so, but there doesn’t seem to have been any significant development on that front.

Barcelona can be happy with the signing if it goes through, with Wijnaldum adding goals and work rate from midfield, as well as plenty of experience of winning major honours during his time at Anfield.

The former Newcastle man has been a star player for Jurgen Klopp, playing a key role in Liverpool’s recent glory in the Champions League and the Premier League.

This wholesome moment was a welcome change from ‘the expressionless tourists and abusive locals who make up the Stamford Bridge crowd in non-plague times.’ Read more.