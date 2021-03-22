Man United star receives first senior international call-up

Manchester United’s young star Amad Diallo has been called up to represent the Ivory Coast’s senior team for the very first time in his career.

Diallo, 18, agreed to join United on deadline day during last summer’s transfer window, however, passport complications meant the teenager was forced to wait until January to link-up with his new team-mates.

Since arriving on English soil, the exciting youngster has got off to a flying start.

After being introduced to the first-team by way of the club’s under-23s, Diallo wasted no time in racking up three goals and three assists in just his first two appearances.

However, after being prompted to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team last month, it took Diallo just two showings before netting his first senior goal.

A stunning backwards header against AC Milan during his side’s Europa League first-leg round of 16 knockout saw Diallo become one of the club’s youngster goalscorers.

Although not yet Solskjaer’s first-choice right-sided winger, the 18-year-old does appear to be edging closer and closer to fulfilling that role full-time.

In light of the youngster’s impressive breakthrough, the accolades keep coming.

As reported by MEN, Diallo has recently learned he has been asked to represent his country at senior level ahead of Africa’s Cup of Nations qualifiers.