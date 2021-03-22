“I have spoken with Cavani” – Uruguay legend claims he knows Manchester United star’s next club

The future of Manchester United FC striker Edinson Cavani remains up in the air. Depending on when news surfaces, the 34-year-old could either be staying another season with the Red Devils or heading back to South America.

Furthermore, every football pundit from England to South America gives their opinion on what Cavani should do with his future. One of the legends of Uruguayan football believes Cavani is heading back to his home continent; however, it’s not to Argentina to join Boca Juniors.

TyC Sports reports that Sosa believes that his compatriot will head home to Uruguay and play for one of the country’s biggest clubs in Club Nacional de Football.

“I have spoken with Cavani, and I know how excited he is to come to Nacional,” Sosa said. Now the Uruguay legend doesn’t clarify where this move will potentially occur this upcoming summer or if this something Cavani wants to do in the future.

Despite June being a few months away, Sosa won’t be the last person to provide their opinion on what the Manchester United striker will do. Nonetheless, the 54-year-old is the first to state that Cavani is heading home to Uruguay rather than joining Boca Juniors in Argentina.

