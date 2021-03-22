One Manchester United fan has made the big claim that Daley Blind would be the club’s best defensive midfielder and best centre-back if he was still at Old Trafford.

Blind left United to return to Ajax in 2018 and it’s fair to say he never quite got going during his four years in the Premier League.

At Ajax, however, the Netherlands international has been superb, with this video below showing just how good he is at playing those difficult passes from deep…

Daley Blind would be our best DM and best CB right now pic.twitter.com/4CgdxmfsM7 — A.A? (@MG11Gunwood) March 22, 2021

Daley Blind – bryter linjer med förbundna ögon. Kvällens två främsta? pic.twitter.com/StKjGXTFQx — Sebastian Waldenström (@sebwaldenstrom) March 21, 2021

It’s unsurprising that some United fans will be pining for Blind after the poor performance of the likes of Fred and Nemanja Matic in midfield in yesterday’s defeat to Leicester City.

The Red Devils might have done well to show more patience with Blind, who is one of a number of players, along with Angel Di Maria and Romelu Lukaku, to shine since leaving the club.

