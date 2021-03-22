Manchester United legend fires transfer warning to Red Devils misfit “if he’s not careful”

Manchester United legend Mark Hughes has fired a warning to Red Devils midfielder Donny van de Beek after his underwhelming performance in yesterday’s FA Cup defeat to Leicester City.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer handed a rare start to Van de Beek at the King Power Stadium, but he didn’t really take his opportunity with a quiet display as Leicester came away with a 3-1 victory to progress into the semi-finals of the competition.

It’s been a difficult first season for Van de Beek at Old Trafford, but he previously looked so promising during his time at Ajax, and it’s surprising to see how quickly he’s declined.

Hughes is clearly not impressed with what he’s seeing from the Netherlands international, saying he looked lost on the pitch yesterday and that Man Utd are surely going to sell him before too long unless he can start to show a lot more when he gets a chance to play.

“Clearly it’s difficult, he hasn’t had enough game time and you can see that in his play,” Hughes told Stadium Astro.

“He’s wandering and not really getting on the ball, doesn’t know how to affect the game, can’t demand the ball of his team-mates because they’re not quite sure whether or not they have enough confidence in him.

“He looks like a guy who’s wandering around lost on the field. Okay, some of that responsibility he has to take on himself, he has be more demonstrative, he has to be a key player. He’s a big-money signing he’s come from a big club in Ajax so he’s used to being a top player of influence.

“But clearly, since he’s come to United he hasn’t shown anything like what the level he needs to be at to remain a Man United player.

“He can only have so many opportunities, at some point he’s going to have to take them or United will move him on. I think they’re edging towards that decision if he’s not careful.”

