(Photo) Stylish blue Manchester United 2021/22 away kit leaked

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United’s new away kit looks to have been leaked online, and it’s a lovely design paying tribute to an old classic.

The reliable Footy Headlines have released an image of the latest Man Utd away shirt that is set to come out for the 2021/22 season, and you can take a look at it below…

We’re big fans of this, but will you be buying one next season, Red Devils fans? Let us know in the comments!

And here’s the kit this retro design is paying tribute to – from happier times at Old Trafford…

