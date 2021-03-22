Napoli joins Arsenal and Chelsea in the race for Santos FC wonderkid

As the summer transfer window inches closer, clubs across Europe are putting their transfer list together. For a few clubs, Brazilian wonderkid Kaio Jorge will be a top target as the teenager generates a lot of interest.

The 19-year-old is currently playing in the Brasileirão with Santos FC, but his time will likely end as various clubs continue to show interest. The latest club eyeing the forward is Napoli.

In an interview with Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli (via Corriere dello Sport), Kaio Jorge’s agent, Carlos Neto, spoke about the interest his client is generating from clubs and his desire to leave for Europe.

“Interest of Naples for Kaio Jorge? I can say that all Brazilian footballers come to a moment in their career when they want to have an experience in Europe,” Neto said. “Naples, then, it is a great club where an absolute talent like Diego Armando Maradona played as well as Brazilian players like Careca and Alemaothat have made the history of the Neapolitan club.

“I have not had any direct contact with Napoli, but I am not surprised that Kaio Jorge can be liked as much as the main European clubs like: he is a modern striker, with Brazilian class, talent, and imagination, he can do well in the penalty area, but he helps the team even outside the area, where he participates in the game and is ready.”

Dries Mertens contract expires next season, Kaio Jorge is an option for a long-term replacement. However, if Napoli does want to enter the race for the young player, they’ll need to beat out at least two Premier League sides. Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC have shown interest in the Santos FC player, per Calciomercato.

Arsenal could use a player such as Kaio Jorge to inject youth into its forward group, with Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang entering the back end of their prime years. Meanwhile, Chelsea FC could add the 19-year-old to replace Olivier Giroud, whose contract expires in June.

Kaio Jorge is under contract until December, but Santos is in negotiations over renewing his deal to lose him on a free transfer.

This wholesome moment was a welcome change from ‘the expressionless tourists and abusive locals who make up the Stamford Bridge crowd in non-plague times.’ Read more.