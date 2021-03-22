Love him or hate him, you can’t ignore Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese is a man-manager and motivator supreme, and his thinly-veiled dig at his Tottenham players over social media will have hit the intended target.

Though Tottenham managed to leave Villa Park with a 2-0 victory, Mourinho again refused to deny dressing room unrest after the game.

Deciding to take to Instagram and post a picture with former captain, John Terry, would’ve been innocent enough, until one reads the text to accompany it.