Football pundit Danny Murphy has sent Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a warning that he could face the sack if he does not guide his side to Europa League glory.

READ MORE: Erling Haaland breaks silence on relentless transfer links

United crashed out of the FA Cup on Sunday after falling to a 3-1 defeat against Leicester City.

Although thoroughly deserved on the Foxes’ part, the United squad will undoubtedly be licking their wounds ahead of the international break.

Unfortunately for Solskjaer, the Norweigan is becoming all too familiar with exiting cup competitions at the latter stages.

Last season saw the Red Devils exit both the FA Cup and Europa League at the semi-final stages following defeats against Chelsea and Sevilla, respectively.

Although the luxury of having the hottest job in English football is one most managers would welcome – with that responsibility comes immense pressure, and winning trophies is the most basic expectation among the United faithful.

In light of the Red Devils’ most recent cup disappointment, pundit Murphy has predicted that should Solskjaer fail in his quest for European silverware, he could face the Old Trafford axe.

“They can’t be blaming tiredness for a loss at Leicester in the FA Cup and their squad not being strong enough,” Murphy told TalkSport. “United competing in the Europa League is not good enough, first and foremost, the fans know that, the club know that and Ole knows that.

“Not progressing in the Champions League was a massive, massive blow for them. Yes, they’re going to get in the top four… but so they damn should!

“He’s in a position for me where the Europa League, for me, has become monumental for him and the club.

“I like him and I’m not one who wants to see managers sacked and I do think they’ve made some strides forward, but Manchester United have to be doing better.”