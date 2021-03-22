Menu

Crystal Palace rival Tottenham and Newcastle for exciting free transfer

Crystal Palace are reportedly lining up a swoop for Juventus defender Radu Dragusin this summer.

The talented 19-year-old is set to be available on a free transfer as he edges towards the end of his contract, and he could be Selhurst Park-bound.

Palace could do with strengthening their squad after an inconsistent season, with Dragusin looking a fine prospect who could make a superb long-term addition.

The Eagles are being strongly linked with the Romania Under-21 international by the Sun, though Tottenham and Newcastle are also thought to be in for him.

Recent reports have linked both these big-name Premier League sides with Dragusin, so it promises to be a fierce battle for his signature.

It seems clear the youngster won’t be short of offers to move to England, so it will be interesting to see who the player himself chooses to join.

Juventus may live to regret letting this promising talent leave, with Dragusin not seeing too many first-team opportunities in his time in Turin.

