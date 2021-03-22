Liverpool star has no intention of staying if the champions finish outside of the top four

Mohamed Salah does not intend to stay at Liverpool if they fail to qualify for the Champions League, according to Don Balon.

Salah has been Liverpool’s top performer this campaign in what has been a campaign to forget. While the Egyptian may well win the Premier League Golden Boot, again, there is a possibility that Liverpool will finish outside of the top four.

The Reds are still within distance of the Champions League qualification spots, but you wonder which of Manchester United, Leicester City and Chelsea will implode and drop out.

It’s an uphill task, something that Jurgen Klopp, and the rest of the Liverpool side, will be well aware of.

As per Don Balon, Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah is already preparing contingency plans in case the Reds are unable to find their way back into the top four positions in the Premier League.

The report claims that Salah has no intention of playing outside the Champions League, which is understandable considering he is in his prime years and one of the best in the business.