€25m star speaks out on future amid West Ham United transfer rumours

West Ham FC
Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic has spoken out on his future amid the recent West Ham transfer rumours.

The talented young Austria international has enjoyed a fine season in the Bundesliga, scoring 13 goals in 24 league matches so far.

This has sparked interest from bigger clubs, with West Ham recently touted as being among those who could swoop for Kalajdzic for around €25million.

However, the player himself has now addressed this transfer gossip and has suggested he’s perfectly focused on his current club and not thinking about a move.

“I am happy to be with VfB. Because I like to play at VfB and know that I am valued. I am in Stuttgart with head and heart,” he said.

When asked about signing a new contract with Stuttgart, he said: “I can well imagine that.”

West Ham fans may be disappointed, but don’t expect this story to die down too much, as the east Londoners will surely continue to keep an eye on his progress.

The Hammers could do with making a new signing up front after selling Sebastien Haller to Ajax in January.

