Player unhappy since leaving West Ham in January transfer window

Sebastien Haller is reportedly enduring a difficult time at Ajax, the club he moved to from West Ham in the January transfer window.

The Ivory Coast international got off to a bad start to life in Amsterdam when he was accidentally not included in their Europa League squad, meaning he can’t play for them in the remainder of this season’s competition.

A report from De Telegraaf claims that Haller is unhappy about the situation, with the lack of European football getting him down.

One imagines the 26-year-old will have been keen to leave West Ham in order to play in Europe, and it would then be very frustrating for that to be unable to happen due to an administrative error.

Haller scored a total of 14 goals in 54 games in all competition for the Hammers, and has eight in 13 games at Ajax.

Still, West Ham are now chasing a European place, so Haller might have done well to stay where he was after all!