Ever since he swapped the football pitch for either the commentary box or the boardroom, Gary Neville has been a success.

Showing the same determination and application that won him England honours as a player, Neville’s astute business acumen has seen him lead a variety of businesses covering a vast array of sectors.

Hospitality, education, football… Neville has done it all and led from the front.

He clearly demands the best of himself but also the best of all of those around him, and that’s where Salford manager, Richie Wellens, has fallen short this season.

According to The Sun, Salford have won just once in their last nine matches, leaving them six points off of the play-off positions.

A Papa John’s trophy win aside, that’s clearly not good enough for Neville, who sacked Wellens on Monday.

With little time to make up the points deficit before the end of the season, one can expect that any new manager will be brought in with a view to automatic promotion at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.