“Sunday league footballer” – Tottenham fans slam winger’s performance against Aston Villa

Tottenham FC
Tottenham fans are fuming at the poor performance of Steven Bergwijn against Aston Villa.

The Dutchman hasn’t really lived up to expectations since joining Spurs from PSV, where he’d caught the eye as an exciting young talent.

Now, however, see below as Tottenham supporters are comparing him to a Sunday League player…

Can Bergwijn turn things around for himself or is his career in north London destined for failure?

Let us know in the comments!

