Tottenham Hotspur attacker Lucas Moura has publicly defended manager Jose Mourinho following an up and down fortnight.

The weekend before last saw the Londoners fall to a 2-1 defeat against bitter-rivals Arsenal in the Premier League’s North London Derby.

If losing to their arch-rivals wasn’t hard enough, Tottenham Hotspur then crashed out of the Europa League following a shock 3-0 defeat against Dinamo Zagreb.

After what was a dire week for Jose Mourinho’s men, the Portuguese gaffer saw the pressure turned up a notch and even became the bookmakers’ favourite to get the boot next.

However, while competing back in the league against Aston Villa on Sunday, Moura and his team-mates bounced back in convincing fashion.

Goals from forwards Vinicius and Harry Kane were enough to down the Villans and ensure Tottenham Hotspur took all three points.

Speaking to Evening Standard after Sunday’s game, Moura has leapt to his gaffer’s defence and confirmed the squad remain fully committed to the cause.

“It’s been a very bad week for us, the feeling was very bad,” the Brazilian said. “The good thing about football is you don’t have time to cry. We did differently last night, we deserved that win and I’m very happy for that.

“We talked about [the Dinamo] game. The manager told us a lot of things, but the kind of things we need to keep between us. He has a lot of experience and he tried to motivate us, and it was very good for last night’s game.

“Let’s go. We have nine games to play, we have a final (the Carabao Cup), let’s finish the season well. There was a lack of a lot of things [against Dinamo — a lack of intensity, a lack of aggression. It’s difficult to explain, of course, and after the game we regret a lot of things. But we had another opportunity and we did well. And that’s what we need to do, every game. We cannot change this mentality.