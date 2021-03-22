Chelsea successfully booked their place in this season’s FA Cup semi-finals following a convincing 2-0 win over relegation stricken Sheffield United on Sunday.

A first-half own goal conceded by midfielder Oliver Norwood piled on the Blades’ misery, and despite a valiant response, wide-man Hakim Ziyech finished the tie off in the game’s 92nd minute.

A slow start to his Chelsea career following his £36m move from Ajax last summer has seen the Moroccan winger come under criticism in recent weeks.

However, following his recent FA Cup goal, eagle-eyed Chelsea fans have been quick to spot what the 28-year-old had to say in response to his critics.

“Zip it!”

Pictures courtesy of Emirates FA Cup