(Video) Clip emerges showing Spurs star fooling three Villa players with excellent footwork

A clip has emerged online showing Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele showcasing some excellent close control during his side’s Premier League clash against Aston Villa.
Whilst competing in Sunday’s Premier League clash against Dean Smith’s Villans, Ndombele put in a very decent performance.
Goals from strikers Vinicius and Harry Kane ensured Jose Mourinho’s men bounced back from a crushing 3-0 midweek defeat against Dinamo Zagreb.
However, one of the game’s standout moments came just before half-time when Ndombele appeared to dance around John McGinn, Morgan Sanson and Trezeguet.
Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports
Ndombele is the real deal and levy should bring him grealish in the summer