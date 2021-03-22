Although Tottenham played a great game at Villa Park and were deserved winners over Aston Villa at the weekend, Jose Mourinho was quick to bring his players down a peg or two.
The Portuguese’s post-match press conference was littered with references to selfishness and self interest, and suggested a break in confidence between manager and players.
Just up the road at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium, Brendan Rodgers was overseeing a fantastic 3-1 FA Cup quarter-final win over Manchester United.
TalkSPORT pundit, Troy Deeney believes Rodgers not only would be a good fit for Spurs, but that the post would interest him if it became available.
?? “I think the Tottenham job would interest Brendan Rodgers.”
? “The fans want a certain style of football & they have young players.”
? “But I don’t think Rodgers will move soon, they have a perfect mix there.”
Troy Deeney thinks Rodgers could swap #LCFC for #THFC one day. pic.twitter.com/pnvr501fi0
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) March 22, 2021