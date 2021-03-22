Although Tottenham played a great game at Villa Park and were deserved winners over Aston Villa at the weekend, Jose Mourinho was quick to bring his players down a peg or two.

The Portuguese’s post-match press conference was littered with references to selfishness and self interest, and suggested a break in confidence between manager and players.

Just up the road at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium, Brendan Rodgers was overseeing a fantastic 3-1 FA Cup quarter-final win over Manchester United.

TalkSPORT pundit, Troy Deeney believes Rodgers not only would be a good fit for Spurs, but that the post would interest him if it became available.