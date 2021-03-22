Menu

Video: Man United legend “surprised” by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decision which led to FA Cup exit

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has revealed his surprise at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to rotate his squad for the FA Cup quarter-final clash with Leicester City.

United headed out for the second-half of yesterday’s clash with Leicester at the King Power with honours even, knowing that victory would set them up for an FA Cup semi-final clash at Wembley against Southampton, a side they beat 9-0 earlier in the campaign.

However, even after Solskjaer brought on the big-guns midway through the second-half, Man United rarely threatened Kasper Schmeichel’s goal, eventually crashing out the competition having been defeated 3-1, and it could have been even more.

 

Neville, speaking to Sky Sports, appears to be struggling to understand why personnel changes were made by Solskjaer ahead of such a significant game. He also rues the missed opportunity, with his belief that United need to win a trophy, with the FA Cup providing an opportunity do to exactly that…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports via Football Daily

