Video: Chelsea starlet’s brilliant reaction when Christian Pulisic beat two defenders with audacious flip flap

Christian Pulisic pulled off an audacious ‘flip flap’ during Chelsea’s win over Sheffield United yesterday – and Billy Gilmour absolutely loved it.

Pulisic has been struggling for game-time under Thomas Tuchel, but yesterday’s FA Cup clash with bottom of the Premier League Sheffield United presented him with an opportunity to start.

The American, despite the best efforts of the Sheffield United players to kick him off the pitch, was arguably the man of the match, being positive and inventive throughout.

One moment in particular which captured the eye was a quite brilliant ‘flip flap’ executed by Pulisic to work his way between two Sheffield United defenders and into the penalty area.

It was a jaw-dropping moment for everyone watching at home, with one of Pulisic’s own teammates unable to contain his excitement at seeing the USA international pull it off.

Have a look at how Billy Gilmour reacted after Pulisic left two defenders with egg on their faces…