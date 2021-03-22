Manchester United fans probably won’t like hearing that Uruguayan footballing legend Ruben Sosa has said he thinks striker Edinson Cavani would like to move to South America.
Despite only arriving at United during last summer’s transfer window, Cavani has seen a series of injuries and fitness issues hamper his playing time.
Perhaps down to the notoriously physical Premier League and with the striker into his mid-30s, Cavani has only managed to start nine domestic matches.
There has been recent speculation that the South American striker could make a shock exit, despite the Red Devils retaining the option to extend his deal by another year.
Cavani’s father recently came out publicly and declared there is a ‘60% chance’ his son would leave Old Trafford in the summer.
However, the latest in the ongoing saga comes from former pro Sosa, who claims to have spoken personally with United’s 34-year-old forward.
While speaking to South American outlet Polideportivo (via TNT Sports), Sosa said: “I’ve spoken with Cavani, we always send each other messages by phone. I’m closer to Cavani, who I think wants to come to Nacional [Uruguay’s Club Nacional de Football Club]
“He has more desire than Suárez. Suárez wants but the family may stop him. Cavani, his will is to come to Nacional and he’ll be welcome.”