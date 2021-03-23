“A brilliant player” – Former Arsenal star names ideal signing to strengthen problem position

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has named Inter Milan right-back Achraf Hakimi as an ideal transfer target for the Gunners.

The Morocco international has looked superb in his time at Inter, and during a loan spell at Borussia Dortmund between 2018 and 2020, and he’s recently been linked with a possible move to the Premier League.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea have been named as potential suitors for Hakimi by the Telegraph, and it’s clear the Gunners would do well to bring him in as a major upgrade on the unconvincing Hector Bellerin.

Although Bellerin is something of a fan-favourite at Arsenal, he hasn’t really developed as many might have expected, and it might be worth making a change in that position.

Full-backs are increasingly important in the modern game and ex-Gunner Campbell is a big fan of Hakimi and what he could bring to Mikel Arteta’s side.

Speaking about Arsenal’s transfer plans to Football Insider, Campbell said: “Arsenal are in the market for a right-back and Hakimi is a brilliant player.

This wholesome moment was a welcome change from ‘the expressionless tourists and abusive locals who make up the Stamford Bridge crowd in non-plague times.’ Read more.

“I think the club will tread very carefully when they look who to sign this summer.

“Will Inter Milan even sell Hakimi? They are looking great. Going after players that are performing at the peak is always difficult.

“If the club see him as the best choice though they have got to go all out for him.”