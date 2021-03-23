Menu

Arsenal plan to strongly bid for standout La Liga defensive midfielder this summer after Thomas Partey struggles

Arsenal FC
Posted by

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo via their live transfer news section, Arsenal are interested in Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez, with the Gunners intending to ‘strongly’ bid this summer.

Rodriguez has impressed since arriving from Mexican club America in January 2020, with Mundo Deportivo claiming that Arsenal scouts have been ‘closely monitoring’ the ace for months.

Mundo Deportivo state in their full report that the 26-year-old holds a release clause of €80m, whilst he was signed for just €3m less than 18 months ago.

It’s suggested that Arteta and the Gunners have identified Rodriguez as a target after last summer’s marquee €50m signing, Thomas Partey, has struggled to live up to expectations at the Emirates.

Rodriguez, an international for Argentina, has made 25 appearances for Real Betis in La Liga as they’ve impressed under Manuel Pellegrini and found themselves sixth in the table.

See More: Keith Hackett column: Jon Moss cost West Ham vs Arsenal and referees should be dropped for their mistakes

Guido Rodriguez in action for Real Betis

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Joaquin Corchero/Shutterstock 11816424bl Jorge de Frutos of Levante and Guido Rodriguez of Real Betis during LaLiga, football match played between Real Betis Balompie and Levante Union Deportiva at Benito Villamarin Stadium on March 19, 2021 in Sevilla, Spain. Soccer: LaLiga – Real Betis v Levante, Sevilla, Spain – 19 Mar 2021 Soccer: LaLiga – Real Betis v Levante, Sevilla, Spain – 19 Mar 2021

More Stories / Latest News
Confirmed: Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk to return to training ‘soon’ as De Boer states when injury return is on ‘track’ to be
‘Good’ and ‘keep these injuries coming’ – These Man United fans celebrate Mason Greenwood withdrawal from England duty and want Rashford to follow suit
Cristiano Ronaldo wants immediate return to former club and will not let financial obstacles hinder reunion with Juventus open to sale

A big-money transfer for Rodriguez anytime soon would be massive for America, with it hinted that the Mexican side still retain 25% of the player’s rights.

An exit for Rodriguez looks like a serious possibility, in a boost for Arsenal, with Mundo Deportivo adding that Betis need to make an important sale this summer in order to clean up their accounts.

Rodriguez, owing to his minimal initial cost to the club, represents a player that the Andalusian club can make serious profit off of, in a move that would also appease the financial regulations set out by La Liga.

The 6ft1 ace features as a defensive midfielder, a position that has brought trouble for the Gunners for many years, Partey was slated to solve those issues but hasn’t done so yet.

This has been a problem position for the North London outfit for many years now but Partey shouldn’t be written off just yet, he’s not even completed his injury-stricken debut season after all.

More Stories Guido Rodriguez Mikel Arteta Real Betis

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Silentstan says:
    March 23, 2021 at 5:07 pm

    Nonsense to suggest he is instead of Partey. When fit he has controlled mf. Rodr is a defensive mf who would replace Xhaka

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.