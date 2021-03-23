REVEALED: Barcelona transfer-list five stars as preparations for major summer revamp begin

According to Spanish radio show ‘Sinconcesiones‘, Barcelona have transfer listed five players, who will all be free to leave in the summer window.

With Joan Laporta having been elected as Barca president, and Ronald Koeman having brought multiple talented youngsters into the first-team setup, you get the feeling that the Catalan giants are beginning to build something special for the future.

However, part of moving forward and refreshing the squad is shedding the deadweight, and if Barcelona have a surplus of one thing, it’s deadweight.

Radio show Sinconcesiones, who tend to focus primarily on matters surrounding Barcelona, believe they know the identities of five players who could be shipped on in the summer window.

Their identities are listed in the tweet below…

? Info @sinconcesiones ? El Barça pondrá en el mercado a Neto, Coutinho, Umtiti, Pjanic, Braithwaite y Matheus Fernandes. ??Koeman y Dirección deportiva los consideran prescindibles. ??El club quiere sustituirlos por jugadores con fichas + bajas para rebajar masa salarial. — Sin Concesiones (@sinconcesiones) March 23, 2021

That ought to raise Barcelona enough cash to make a pretty significant acquisition to strengthen for next season, but it remains to be seen exactly who that player could be.

Much of it will depend on whether or not Lionel Messi leaves, no doubt…