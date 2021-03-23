Menu

(Photo) Possible Chelsea 2021/22 home kit leaked online and it’s a big improvement on this season’s effort

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea’s 2021/22 home kit looks like it could be a beauty if these leaked images end up being genuine.

Some pictures are doing the rounds of Chelsea’s possible new home shirt for next season and it’s certainly a more interesting and eye-catching design than this term’s rather plain and boring effort…

MORE: “Best Number 9 in the world” urged to seal Chelsea transfer where he’d have “100 goals this season”

chelsea new home kit

Is this Chelsea’s home kit for the 2021/22 season?

As ever, Chelsea are in their traditional blue, but it’s nice to see a mix of shades and a snazzy pattern on there as well.

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham see odds slashed over permanent transfer deal for Man Utd’s Jesse Lingard
Manchester United star reveals summer signing has made him change his style of play
“You have to go to Arsenal” – Premier League star reveals his transfer advice to international team-mate

We’re still not sure the ‘3’ sponsor has grown on us yet, but overall we’d buy this.

Thoughts, Chelsea fans? Let us know in the comments!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.