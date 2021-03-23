Chelsea’s 2021/22 home kit looks like it could be a beauty if these leaked images end up being genuine.

Some pictures are doing the rounds of Chelsea’s possible new home shirt for next season and it’s certainly a more interesting and eye-catching design than this term’s rather plain and boring effort…

As ever, Chelsea are in their traditional blue, but it’s nice to see a mix of shades and a snazzy pattern on there as well.

We’re still not sure the ‘3’ sponsor has grown on us yet, but overall we’d buy this.

Thoughts, Chelsea fans? Let us know in the comments!