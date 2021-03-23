Atletico Madrid forward Luis Suarez names Chelsea star as his toughest ever opponent

Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez has named Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva as the toughest opponent he’s come up against.

The Uruguayan forward has been one of the finest attacking players in world football down the years and has given so many of the best defenders absolute nightmares, whether in the Premier League, La Liga, or the Champions League.

Still, Suarez has suggested that Silva is a defender he’s struggled against, and there’s no doubt the experienced Brazilian has been one of the most solid defensive players in the world for much of the last decade or so.

Silva spent most of his peak years at Paris Saint-Germain, but is continuing to be an important player at Chelsea this season despite being 36 years of age and surely nearing the end of his top-level playing career.

Suarez paid tribute to the veteran centre half, however, as quoted in the graphic below from ESPN…