Chelsea legend praises “Mourinho-like” Thomas Tuchel but calls for one change in upcoming big games

Chelsea legend Alan Hudson has heaped praise onto new manager Thomas Tuchel as he remains unbeaten since replacing Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge.

The German tactician has worked wonders with this Chelsea squad, winning ten and drawing four of his 14 games in charge so far, and making it into the quarter-finals of the Champions League and the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Hudson is pleased with how Tuchel has conducted himself, comparing him to Jose Mourinho with his ruthless approach to winning matches and having everyone fighting for their place.

The former Blues midfielder now believes Tuchel can guide the club to glory in the FA Cup this season, as well as make them contenders in the Champions League.

The former Paris Saint-Germain boss did guide the French giants to last season’s final, and Hudson has called for him to make just one change to continue his strong start at Chelsea – work out his best XI and stick with it.

“Chelsea’s only downfall against Atletico Madrid was they were so superior they should have gone for the jugular – something they are lacking,” Hudson told CaughtOffside.

When asked if CFC are serious Champions League contenders, Hudson responded: “Without a doubt. He has installed a Mourinho-like attitude, with winning being the be all and end all. Each and every player are still playing for their places.

“He has them on their toes and barring Manchester City stopping them in both competitions they can most definitely go very close. They simply don’t look like being beaten.

“You can forget the first thirteen or fourteen unbeaten matches – this (the City game) is Tuchel’s test of all tests.

“No hiding place in this one, no excuses, he MUST choose his best team, because if Manchester City go about Chelsea the way they have others, it will be a jolt to Chelsea’s new-found confidence.

“I have a feeling, with the experienced Chelsea players, they will step up and take the game to City. Tuchel will relish the game being at Wembley. The way he has handled himself on the sidelines has been the highlight of his progress – so cool, calm and collected, which he wants to rub off on his team.”