Video: Colombia calls upon Everton stars to reveal new national team kits ahead of Copa América

Everton FC
With the Copa América taking place in Colombia this summer, Adidas decided to reveal the new kits for Los Cafeteros

The sportswear manufacturer enlisted Everton FC’s James Rodríguez and Yerry Mina’s help to star in the promotional video. The Colombia national team shared the clip on Twitter and its other social media outlets to show off the new kits.

As for the reception of these new kits, it appears to be a mixed review. The design seems basic while using the Colombian flag colors. However, some criticize Adidas for the kit being is similar to the one from the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Nonetheless, these home kits will be seeing the best Colombian footballs in them heading forward.

