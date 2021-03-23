Confirmed: Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk to return to training ‘soon’ as De Boer states when injury return is on ‘track’ to be

According to the Athletic (subscription required) via Frank de Boer’s latest press conference, Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk is on track to return from a serious knee injury in eight weeks time.

The Athletic report that De Boer has admitted that the centre-back is ‘on the right track’ in his road to recovery, with Van Dijk ‘soon’ returning to training.

Van Dijk suffered a tear to his ACL on his right knee after a reckless challenge from Jordan Pickford back in October, when the Reds faced their cross-town rivals Everton in a Merseyside derby clash.

Jurgen Klopp, everyone at Liverpool and the fans will be pleased by the comments from De Boer, with the Netherlands’ national team boss not looking to pile any ‘pressure’ on the stalwart.

The fact that De Boer is not currently ‘counting’ on the centre-back for the Euros will also settle some fears from Liverpool fans, with it still up in the air as to whether the ace will feature again this season.

Here is what De Boer had to say on Van Dijk:

“I can understand they (Liverpool) don’t want to put any pressure on Virgil at all and neither do we.”

“His recovery is going according to plan. We know he has eight weeks left. I don’t know if that’s enough for him to be ready for the Euros.”

“I have spoken to him, he’ll soon be returning to training, but there can be all kinds of setbacks. A week or two of setbacks could mean he cannot play any games for Liverpool still this season.”

“Anything he can contribute to Liverpool and possibly us would be a bonus. I’m not counting on it right now. But if it did happen, it would be fantastic for the national team.”

Liverpool have suffered a nightmare in regards to injuries this season, especially to their defenders. Joe Gomez was sidelined with a serious knee injury soon after Van Dijk’s, whilst Joel Matip is also out.

Serious injuries to their top centre-back options left Fabinho and the now-injured Jordan Henderson to feature at the heart of the defence, as well as young talents in Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams.

The Reds recruited Ben Davies on a permanent deal in the January window , as well as Ozan Kabak on loan in an effort to ease concerns as they face a difficult battle to secure Champions League football.