Contract agreed: Leeds United ace seals provisional deal with big European side

According to Football Insider, Leeds United fan favourite Ezgjan Alioski has sealed a pre-contract agreement with Galatasaray ahead of a free transfer this summer.

Football Insider report that talks over an extension with the Peacocks did not lead to an agreement, leaving Alioski to tell his agent to find a new club last month.

Alioski joined the Yorkshire outfit in the summer of 2017 and has been a key figure for the side upon their return to the Premier League after a 16-year hiatus.

The 29-year-old has appeared in 27 of Leeds’ top-flight fixtures so far this season, starting on 20 of these occasions and seeing most of his action as a left-back.

Alioski is naturally an attacking midfielder but has impressed at full-back over this season and the campaign that won the side promotion.

Alioski has become a real fan favourite over what will be a four-year spell, with the North Macedonian’s character and ability to get ‘under the skin’ of opponents also making him a trusted soldier for Bielsa.

Losing such an important player would always be a blow, but the ace leaving on a free really piles on the misery, Leeds may have to spend some serious cash to find a starting-calibre replacement.

It’s certainly annoying that just as Leeds had appeared to nail down some consistency at left-back, a real problem position of theirs over the last couple of seasons, Alioski has decided to leave.

Galatasaray are one of Turkey’s biggest clubs, the passion-filled utility man could be a great fit and instant hero for another notorious fanbase.

Alioski has made 162 appearances for Leeds, contributing 22 goals and 16 assists.

Alioski risks his reputation and standing as a cult figure for Leeds being ruined with his decision to join Galatasaray, with some fierce social media reaction owing to the tragic deaths of two Peacocks fans at the hands of the Turkish club’s supporters before the UEFA Cup semi-final in 2000.