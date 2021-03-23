Menu

‘Good’ and ‘keep these injuries coming’ – These Man United fans celebrate Mason Greenwood withdrawal from England duty and want Rashford to follow suit

Manchester United FC Norwich City FC
Posted by

The FA have officially announced that Manchester United wonderkid Mason Greenwood has withdrawn from the England Under-21s squad for the international break due to injury.

The nature of the injury has not been disclosed as of yet, but it will keep the 19-year-old out of the team’s contention in the Group Stages of the Under-21 European Championships.

England face Switzerland, Portugal and Croatia in the tournament during this break. Should they qualify from the group, the knockout stages of the tournament will begin at the end of May.

Greenwood, who played the entire 90 minutes and scored United’s sole goal in their FA Cup defeat to Leicester on the weekend, has won four caps for the Under-21s and one at senior level.

See More: Man United, Liverpool & Arsenal chasing transfer of £17m-rated goal machine compared to legend Samuel Eto’o

Here’s how some United fans reacted to the news, which may come as controversial to some:

More Stories / Latest News
Cristiano Ronaldo wants immediate return to former club and will not let financial obstacles hinder reunion with Juventus open to sale
Juventus willing to sell Cristiano Ronaldo for €25m this summer if legend seeks exit
Top 50 wonderkids in world football: Man Utd starlet in 19th place, Liverpool youngster 26th

Greenwood has been replaced in Aidy Boothroyd’s squad by Norwich City starlet Todd Cantwell, the Canaries winger not being in the group initially is testament to how strong the bunch is.

More Stories England under-21s Mason Greenwood Todd Cantwell

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.