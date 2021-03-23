‘Good’ and ‘keep these injuries coming’ – These Man United fans celebrate Mason Greenwood withdrawal from England duty and want Rashford to follow suit

The FA have officially announced that Manchester United wonderkid Mason Greenwood has withdrawn from the England Under-21s squad for the international break due to injury.
The nature of the injury has not been disclosed as of yet, but it will keep the 19-year-old out of the team’s contention in the Group Stages of the Under-21 European Championships.
England face Switzerland, Portugal and Croatia in the tournament during this break. Should they qualify from the group, the knockout stages of the tournament will begin at the end of May.
Greenwood, who played the entire 90 minutes and scored United’s sole goal in their FA Cup defeat to Leicester on the weekend, has won four caps for the Under-21s and one at senior level.
See More: Man United, Liverpool & Arsenal chasing transfer of £17m-rated goal machine compared to legend Samuel Eto’o
Here’s how some United fans reacted to the news, which may come as controversial to some:
Good, keep these ?? injuries coming Ole, whole squad please?
— DJ Ryan (@Dav3JRyan) March 23, 2021
Sir Alex’s time we saw more of this ???…he is not injured ?????
— W.€.@.L.T.H?? (@wealth0010) March 23, 2021
Shaw and Rashford should withdraw next with ‘injuries’ ??
— Chris RedDeviL (@Chris_Bum) March 23, 2021
Rashford next please
— ° (@NiterUnited) March 23, 2021
Yessssssssssss
— Ahmad? (@AhmadUtd1) March 23, 2021
Good, the lad needs a decent feet up break. Looks lost lately.
— Adrian Forrest (@AdrianForrest69) March 23, 2021
Rashford next ??
— ?? (@mufcAH) March 23, 2021
Rashford and Maguire next.
— ? (@TheFergusonWay) March 23, 2021
Greenwood obviously doesn’t wanna know about the under 21a
— Mark G (@mark_v1) March 23, 2021
Greenwood has been replaced in Aidy Boothroyd’s squad by Norwich City starlet Todd Cantwell, the Canaries winger not being in the group initially is testament to how strong the bunch is.