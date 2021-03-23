Arsenal keen on transfer of classy attacker who can move for £30million

Arsenal are reportedly keen on a potential transfer deal for Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Julian Brandt.

The Gunners already seem to have identified Brandt as an ideal target for the summer, and could supposedly land him for around £30million, according to Todo Fichajes.

It’s been a difficult season at the Emirates Stadium and it seems clear that further changes are needed in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Last summer’s signings such as Willian haven’t really had the desired impact so far, and Brandt could be an upgrade in that area of the pitch.

Martin Odegaard is also at the club on loan, but it remains to be seen if he will end up joining Arsenal permanently at the end of the campaign.

Brandt has looked a fine player for Dortmund and also previously impressed during his time at Bayer Leverkusen.

The 24-year-old seems like he could be a good fit for Arsenal and might be a useful addition if Odegaard doesn’t end up extending his stay in north London.

With Mesut Ozil leaving in January, his fellow countryman could be ideal to fill that void in the attacking midfield department.

This wholesome moment was a welcome change from ‘the expressionless tourists and abusive locals who make up the Stamford Bridge crowd in non-plague times.’ Read more.