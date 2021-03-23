Juventus willing to sell Cristiano Ronaldo for €25m this summer if legend seeks exit

According to Spanish publication AS, Juventus would be willing to sell all-time great Cristiano Ronaldo for a fee of just €25m this summer, should the 36-year-old wish to leave the Turin outfit.

AS report that Ronaldo costs the Italian powerhouses €87m per season, with that a combined figure of the forward’s mammoth salary and amortisation of his €100m from Real Madrid a few years ago.

With a rebuild needed following a troubled season under former star Andrea Pirlo, Juventus do not wish to force Ronaldo to stay in Italy for the final year of his contract.

It’s added that Juventus will be willing to negotiate an exit should Ronaldo present an offer, on the bases that they receive at least €25m as a transfer fee – which would cover the club financially.

AS actually claim that Ronaldo’s wish is to return to Real Madrid ‘as soon as possible’. It’s reiterated that Juventus would be fine if the Portuguese legend stays, the appear to be open to all possibilities.

This comes just days after transfer chief Fabio Paratici stated that the Bianconeri would not ‘let’ Ronaldo ‘go’, as AS note, but it seems clear that the Portugal international’s future is firmly in his own hands.

A shock defeat to Benevento on the weekend, which Ronaldo unsurprisingly furiously reacted to, has ended the realistic possibilities of a tenth consecutive Serie A title for Juventus.

The Bianconeri have also failed to improve their fortunes in the Champions League they so desperately seek since Ronaldo’s arrival, with the star heavily criticised for his role in the exit to Porto.