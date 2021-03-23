Barcelona president Joan Laporta has given Ronald Koeman the vote of confidence, despite his shortfalls in La Liga and the Champions League, according to Todo Fichajes.

Koeman endured a difficult start to life at the Nou Camp, but was hardly helped by the situation surrounding Lionel Messi’s future and Josep Maria Bartomeu’s leadership.

As time passed, and the Dutchman had more time to work with his squad, things improved. Much of that is thanks to the introduction of younger players into the first-team squad. They’ve been like a breath of fresh air.

With a new president at the helm, Koeman will probably have wanted assurances over his future, especially considering it’s looking unlikely he’ll deliver either La Liga or the Champions League.

If Todo Fichajes are to be believed, Laporta has informed Koeman that he will be manager of Barcelona come the start of next season, which will no doubt help him sleep at night.