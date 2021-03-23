Liverpool given the green light to play Real Madrid clash in Spanish capital

Liverpool have been given the green light to travel to Madrid to take on Champions League quarter-final opponents Real Madrid in the Spanish capital.

It has been announced that travel restrictions on arrivals from the UK will end on March 30th, which will be in time for Liverpool to make the journey to Spain for their next Champions League game.

See below for the announcement video, which avoids Liverpool and Real having to play their game at a neutral venue, as has happened a few times recently due to coronavirus travel restrictions in place in some countries…

? ÚLTIMA HORA | El @RealMadrid podrá jugar en el Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano contra el Liverpool los Cuartos de Final de la @ChampionsLeague ?? El Gobierno de España vuelve a permitir los vuelos procedentes del Reino Unido ?? Lo acaba de confirmar la portavoz del Gobierno pic.twitter.com/IxNEb2JLc4 — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) March 23, 2021

Los Blancos continue to play games at their unfamiliar venue of the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium, which has been used this season while the Bernabeu undergoes construction work.

This will be an intriguing clash between two top teams who haven’t quite been at their best this season.

They last met in this competition in the 2018 final, with Zinedine Zidane’s side beating Jurgen Klopp’s men 3-1 on that occasion to lift the trophy.

LFC then went and won the trophy a year later by beating Tottenham in the final, which was played in Madrid that year.

