Liverpool star offered surprise transfer to Champions League giants

Liverpool striker Divock Origi has reportedly been offered to Inter Milan in a surprise potential transfer move.

The Italian giants are said to be keen on landing a backup forward to provide depth behind the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez, and Origi could be an option for them.

According to Calciomercato, Inter have been offered the chance to sign Origi and they’re now considering the option to bring in the Belgium international.

It’s a bit of a surprise to see Origi being linked with another big club after his struggles for playing time at Anfield, but it seems he would be brought in to fill a similar role at the San Siro.

Inter may well also feel it’s worth taking a gamble on Origi considering the promise he has occasionally shown in his Reds career.

The 25-year-old will forever be a cult hero with LFC fans for his crucial brace in that 4-0 Champions League semi-final win over Barcelona, and for his strike in the 2-0 victory over Tottenham in the final.

It’s a shame Origi could not contribute more consistently than that, but he’s clearly a player with plenty of ability and someone who turns up for the big games.

Liverpool could do well to offload him this summer, however, as Jurgen Klopp’s squad is surely in need of a major shake-up after this disappointing season.

