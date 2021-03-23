According to Milan News via Sport Mediaset on Italia Uno, AC Milan have been left completely convinced by Chelsea star Fikayo Tomori, leaving the side ready to trigger the option to make the loan permanent.

Tomori headed out to the Rossoneri in the January transfer window after falling out-of-favour at Chelsea, despite an encouraging start to life at Stamford Bridge for the academy graduate.

It’s claimed that Milan are ready to exercise the €28m permanent transfer option in the 23-year-old’s loan contract. Tomori has performed well in his 12 appearances to date for the Italian side.

As per Chelsea News via Gazzetta dello Sport, Tomori could sign a five-year contract with Milan.

Milan director Frederic Massara and legend turned chief Paolo Maldini have previously stated that the €28m price tag was ‘very high’, but it appears that the club are now happy to spend this fee.

The Serie A side, who currently sit second in the table – meaning they are likely to seal a long-awaited return to the Champions League, would be wise to strike a deal as soon as possible if this is their stance.

Waiting until the permanent transfer clause and loan expires could leave the side needing to pay more for Tomori, who may force himself back into the England squad for the Euros if he continues to shine.