Manchester United inform Euro giants they’re willing to consider surprise swap transfers

Manchester United have reportedly informed Borussia Dortmund that they could offer Donny van de Beek as part of swap deals for Jadon Sancho or Erling Haaland.

The Red Devils are keen to strengthen in attack this summer and would undoubtedly do well to land young talents like Sancho or Haaland.

It’s surprising to see Van de Beek’s future at Old Trafford in doubt already, with the Netherlands international struggling for playing time in his first season at Man Utd.

Having failed to make an impact, it now seems he could be offered to Dortmund as part of United’s bid to land Sancho or Haaland, according to 90min.

It’s a shame to see a talent like Van de Beek fail to live up to his potential at United after showing so much promise in his time at Ajax, but it could still be good business by MUFC if they could use him as bait to improve their attacking options.

United already have the likes of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in Van de Beek’s position in midfield, so it’s not too surprising he’s struggled to play regularly this season.

Speaking to CaughtOffside yesterday, former United ace Luke Chadwick said he expected Van de Beek’s time at the club could already be coming to an end.

“I do worry for Van de Beek if Ole can’t find him a position somewhere else in the team,” Chadwick said.

“I don’t think Fernandes is the sort of player who is going to get a lot of rest, he wants to be one of the best in the world and play every game and probably could play every game with the fitness levels that he’s shown.

“I do have real concerns over where Van de Beek fits into the team. He’s been here for one full season, you sort of want him to do well after seeing what he can do at Ajax, but you do feel maybe his time at the club could be coming to an end.”

