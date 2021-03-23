Manchester United star reveals summer signing has made him change his style of play

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has explained how the signing of Edinson Cavani has influenced his change in playing style this season.

The England international has been back to his best for the Red Devils this season after a difficult few years of injuries and struggles with confidence under the overly critical Jose Mourinho.

Shaw looks a player reborn thanks to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and he has also pointed out how having Cavani as an option in the penalty area means he crosses the ball more than he used to.

“I never used to cross it as much as I should have done,” he told Sky Sports, who add that ‘the arrival of Edinson Cavani changed his thinking’.

“It helps to have Edi and that threat in the box. It means that if you do deliver a ball he will be there to fight for it and give everything he can to win it.

“Since he came in, the lads up front have seen how he works and what he does. They are trying to copy what he does in the box so there is definitely more movement.

“It means that you don’t have to hit a man, you just have to hit a space and someone will be in there.”

United fans will be delighted to hear how confident Shaw is sounding at the moment, and that it’s showing with the way he’s conducted himself on the pitch.

The 25-year-old always looked like he could be a quality player, ever since he first came through as a youngster at Southampton.

It took him time to get going at Man Utd but the club are seeing the benefits of keeping faith in him, as well as for bringing in players like Cavani to get the best out of others around him.

This wholesome moment was a welcome change from ‘the expressionless tourists and abusive locals who make up the Stamford Bridge crowd in non-plague times.’ Read more.