Manchester United star explains brilliant Solskjaer management that pushed him to “a new level”

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has heaped praise onto manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the way his man management has revitalised his career.

The England international has been one of Man Utd’s best players this season in something of a surprise turnaround for him after a difficult few years at Old Trafford.

Shaw notably struggled at United during Jose Mourinho’s time in charge, with the Portuguese tactician taking him in and out of the side and often publicly criticising his performances.

Solskjaer, by contrast, seems to have lifted the mood in the Red Devils squad with a different approach, with Shaw explaining just how much he has done to take the pressure off the players.

“His man-management is second to none,” Shaw told Sky Sports.

“The way he conducts himself in terms of how he speaks to the players, it gets the best out of them. You can see that. He deals with situations perfectly in terms of what is needed, especially at a big club like Manchester United.

“He takes the pressure off the lads and takes it all himself. Sometimes it is not fair because we are the ones on the pitch and we need to take our fair share too.

“For me, especially, from what I had before Ole came in, it is a total difference. It has pushed me to a new level.”

The Norwegian tactician looked a risky appointment when he first took over at United, as he lacked previous experience at such a big club.

It seems, however, that Solskjaer has really brought something special to MUFC, and it might be that his connection to the club from his successful playing career there is helping.

Shaw’s insight, however, also shows that he’s clearly got the right ideas in terms of speaking to his players and getting them to raise their performance levels.