Martin Odegaard makes humble ‘sharpen my ears’ admission on Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta in talk about relationship

Arsenal loanee Martin Odegaard has shed some light on the relationship he holds with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta in a discussion with journalist Arilas Ould-Saada, of Norwegian outlet VG.

The 22-year-old has admitted that he has a ‘very good’ relationship with the Arsenal manager, adding that he has already learnt a ‘lot’ from the former central midfielder, having only arrived in January.

It’s clear that the two have struck a chord, with the playmaker recently hailed as ‘humble’ by Arteta proving as such by adding that he needs to ‘sharpen’ his ‘ears’ and pay more ‘attention’.

Odegaard is clearly in awe of the Spaniard, stating that Arteta is ‘incredible’ and ‘fantastic’. These comments will serve as another sign of hope for Arsenal as they eye an audacious permanent deal.

Arteta pinpointed the ‘composure’ from Odegaard as a key reason as to why a ‘trembling’ Arsenal team came back to rescue a point against West Ham on the weekend, having been 3-0 down at one point.

Odegaard has really impressed in his 12 appearances for the Gunners to date, he’s been a massive lift to the inconsistent side, providing the creativity that has offered the hope of European qualification.