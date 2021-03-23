Real Madrid star drops possible transfer hint over rumoured Liverpool target

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane has dropped an intriguing hint over a possible transfer for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

The pair are set to link up together with the French national team over the upcoming international break, and it seems Varane is relishing the opportunity to play with Mbappe.

“He’s still young but he has made huge progress and he keeps developing. He’s becoming an all-around player and he’s still a goalscorer, he’s one of the best,” Varane told Europe1.

“My goal is to play alongside the best players and Kylian is one of the best players in European football.”

This will no doubt raise eyebrows as Mbappe has been linked with Real Madrid on a number of occasions, most recently by El Chiringuito…

?? "El REAL MADRID lo tiene claro: FICHARÁ a MBAPPÉ o a HAALAND este verano" ? La EXCLUSIVA de @jpedrerol en #NuestraPortadaDeHoy pic.twitter.com/xF44F1SDEU — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) February 9, 2021

Mbappe has also been linked with Liverpool by Le Parisien and it would be a joy to see this immense talent in the Premier League at some point in his career.

The 22-year-old will surely not be short of options if he does decide to leave PSG any time soon, and it would be interesting to see his favoured destination.

Real Madrid are historically one of Europe’s biggest clubs, though Liverpool have enjoyed more success in the last couple of years and it would surely be tempting for any top player to work under Jurgen Klopp.

The Merseyside giants could also urgently do with replacing Roberto Firmino in their front three after this difficult season, though Mbappe could also be an ideal successor to Cristiano Ronaldo at the Bernabeu.

This wholesome moment was a welcome change from ‘the expressionless tourists and abusive locals who make up the Stamford Bridge crowd in non-plague times.’ Read more.