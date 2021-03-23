Moussa Dembele faints during Atletico Madrid training in harrowing moment

Atletico Madrid striker Moussa Dembele has fainted during training this afternoon in a scary moment for the Lyon loanee.

According to Goal via Radio Marca, the 24-year-old fell unconscious after a drop in ‘voltage’, which thankfully means that the Frenchman has not suffered any serious medical issue.

Radio Marca have shared footage of the worrying moment, Dembele can be seen on the floor when teammates and medical staff quickly rush to the centre-forward’s aid.

Whilst a stretcher was brought out, Dembele got back to his feet himself, as he walked off the field with support from the staff.

Ruben Uria also reports that Dembele will undergo medical tests over the next few hours.

Radio Marca shared some footage of the initial reaction to the incident, as well as Dembele battling back to his feet:

?? Así fue el angustioso momento en el que Moussa Dembélé cayó desmayado en el entrenamiento del Atlético de Madrid. Afortunadamente, todo quedó en un susto ? @PabloLopezRadio pic.twitter.com/tlb6DvBaqg — Radio MARCA (@RadioMARCA) March 23, 2021

Dembele joined Diego Simeone’s side on loan in the January transfer window but has seen little action for the Rojiblancos.

Dembele has made just four appearances, all off of the bench, to a total of just 87 minutes of action.