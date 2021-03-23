Newcastle players “shocked” Steve Bruce still hasn’t been sacked

Some Newcastle United players are reportedly ‘shocked’ that the club hasn’t sacked struggling manager Steve Bruce yet.

The Magpies have won just two of their last 20 games in all competitions – a shocking record that sees them hovering just above the relegation zone.

It’s now also emerged that Bruce has given Newcastle’s players some extra days off after the latest defeat to Brighton.

This decision is said to have stunned the club’s players, though some of them are no longer that surprised at Bruce’s continued baffling decisions.

They are supposedly stunned that Bruce is still in the job, however, and you can’t blame them, really.

Newcastle have often had their struggles under a number of different managers in recent times, but this is an extremely worrying trend under Bruce.

Surely NUFC are nailed-on for relegation if they don’t make a change soon?